Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 30 June 2023 18:53 Hits: 4

Everest Food Products Private Limited of Gujarat, India has been notified by FDA that samples of their products, Sambhar Masala and Garam Masala, have tested positive for Salmonella. These products were not distributed by Everest Food Products Private Limited and they were not intended for distribut

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/recall-everest-brand-sambhar-masala-and-garam-masala-us-due-possible-health-risk