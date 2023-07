Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 01 July 2023 21:33 Hits: 3

Competitive eaters descend on Washington, D.C., to battle for a spot to compete in Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest on July Fourth in Coney Island, N.Y. What is the history of such events?

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/01/1185658056/the-history-of-competitive-eating-contests