Published on Wednesday, 28 June 2023

A fresco discovered at the Pompeii archaeological site looks like a pizza, but it's not, experts say. Tomatoes and mozzarella were not available when the fresco was painted some 2,000 years ago.

(Image credit: Pompeii Archaelogical Park/AP)

