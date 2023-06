Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 29 June 2023 09:05 Hits: 3

Workers in Lebanon climb high up pine trees for a valuable export: pine nuts. But the important source of revenue is being choked off by an invasive pest.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/29/1184976857/lebanon-considers-way-to-fight-an-invasive-species-ruining-the-pine-nut-harvest