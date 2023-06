Articles

FOREMOST FOODS CORPORATION OF POMONA, CA is voluntarily recalling its MINI FRUIT JELLY CUP (35.27oz.) due to the products being a potential choking hazard based off the product size. Small jelly cups have previously been implicated in choking deaths of children.

