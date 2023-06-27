NYC Unveils First Ever Roadmap to Revolutionize Food Education in Public Schools

Articles

New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently released a roadmap to improve food education in the City’s public school system. It is the first report of its kind, identifying goals and strategies to improve healthy eating habits among K-12 students.

“With this roadmap, we’re going to teach our children how to eat better — building healthier schools, healthier communities, and a healthier city for all New Yorkers,” Adams states.

The roadmap outlines three primary objectives. The City hopes to help students build knowledge and habits around healthy eating and wellness, access and consume healthy foods in schools, and equip the broader community with the resources needed to advocate for students’ health and wellness.

According to the roadmap, almost 40 percent of New York City public school children are experiencing overweight or obesity. This cab put young people at an increased risk for chronic diseases including diabetes, heart disease, and asthma.

By strengthening the food education available in schools, the City hopes to guide students toward the voluntary adoption of choices that improve their health and the health of their communities. They also aim to help students draw connections between the food they eat and the environment.

To achieve the goals outlined in the roadmap, New York City plans to expand food education across all public schools. These educational opportunities might include hands-on food preparation, classroom-based learning, field trips, or school garden-based learning. They are also looking to ensure that culturally relevant foods are accessible for students and increase the selection of plant-based menu items.

“Food education throughout a child’s career in New York City’s public schools is essential,” says Kate MacKenzie, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Food Policy. “Through comprehensive food education, students can build an understanding of food’s role in our many cultures, our relationships, our history, and our environment. This knowledge can empower our children to make healthy choices and achieve success inside the classroom and beyond.”

