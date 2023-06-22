USDA in Partnership with the Akwesasne Housing Authority Helps Family Achieve Dream of Homeownership on the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation

Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 22 June 2023

In recognition of Homeownership Month this June, USDA Rural Development (RD) New York’s State Office had the privilege of celebrating the newest homeowner on the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation. Randa Martin and her four children welcomed the RD team and staff from the Akwesasne Housing Authority to their newly constructed home in Hogansburg, N.Y., a community on St. Regis Mohawk tribal land. RD presented the family with a red maple tree, planted together with Martin’s sons in memory of their late father, Richard Lebehn.

