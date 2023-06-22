Cultivating Health, Nutrition Innovation in the Land of Enchantment

Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 22 June 2023

Cindy Long, Administrator, USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), and Regional FNS leadership visited New Mexico last month to recognize several FNS nutrition assistance programs in action and learn how FNS can support their work. Advancing nutrition security is a key priority of the Biden-Harris Administration, so we are excited to be working with local partners to promote the overall importance of child nutrition. New Mexico is one of the first States to offer healthy meals to all children, ensuring more kids have access to the meals they need to thrive at school and beyond.

