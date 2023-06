Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 22 June 2023 04:00 Hits: 4

June 22, 2023, Scenic Fruit Company of Gresham, Oregon is recalling frozen organic pineapple and frozen fruit blends containing organic pineapple as the product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in you

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/scenic-fruit-company-recalls-organic-pineapple-because-possible-health-risk