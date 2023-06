Articles

Published on Friday, 23 June 2023

Santo’s Frozen Foods, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of select boxes of 100 count, 36 count, and 24 count boxes of Deviled Crabs because they contain undeclared milk and sesame seeds. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or sesame seeds run the risk of a serious or life-threatening a

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/santos-frozen-foods-inc-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-milk-and-sesame-seeds-mislabeled-deviled