Massive Fruit recall prompted by Listeria

SunOpta Inc’s subsidiary, Sunrise Growers Inc., has issued a voluntary recall of specific frozen fruit products linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier due to the potential for these products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Any consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician.
Products were distributed via the following retailers:
To date, there have been no illnesses associated with this voluntary recall.
This voluntary recall includes the following code dates currently in stores or consumers’ freezers:
Walmart
Great Value Mixed Fruit packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag (70,360 cases) with the following codes:
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|FMX235003
|12/16/2024
|FMX300902
|01/09/2025
|FMX303313
|02/02/2025
|FMX235101
|12/17/2024
|FMX301806
|01/18/2025
|FMX303803
|02/07/2025
|FMX303903
|02/08/2025
|FMX304102
|02/09/2025
|FMX305202
|02/21/2025
|FMX304003
|02/09/2025
|FMX305102
|02/20/2025
|FMX305302
|02/22/2025
|FMX305401
|02/23/2025
|FMX306907
|03/10/2025
|FED306861
|03/09/2025
|FED306961
|03/10/2025
Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries packaged in16-ounce plastic bag (3,305 cases) with the following codes:
|Lot
|Best By
|FED308962
|03/30/2025
Great Value Mango Chunks packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag (8,569 cases) with the following codes:
|Lot
|Best By
|FED306161
|03/02/2025
Whole Foods
365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (34,578 cases) with the following codes:
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|FED302652
|01/26/2024
|FED228452
|10/11/2023
|FED305351
|02/22/2024
|FED302751
|01/27/2024
|FED228551
|10/12/2023
|FED312452
|05/03/2024
|FED231851
|11/14/2023
365 Organic Pineapple Chunks packaged in a 10-ounce plastic bag (14,946 cases) with the following codes:
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|FED303011
|01/30/2025
|FED303131
|01/31/2025
|FED311631
|04/26/2025
|FED303111
|01/31/2025
|FED307531
|03/16/2025
|FED225511
|09/12/2024
|FED225611
|09/13/2024
|FED225711
|09/14/2024
|FED225811
|09/15/2024
365 Pineapple Chunks packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag (8,049 cases) with the following codes:
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|FED303132
|01/31/2025
|FED303231
|02/01/2025
|FED307532
|03/16/2025
|FED303133
|01/31/2025
|FED303431
|02/03/2025
|FED307631
|03/17/2025
365 Organic Whole Strawberries packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (13,017 cases) with the following codes:
|Lot
|Best By
|FED305451
|02/23/2025
|FED305551
|02/24/2025
365 Organic Sliced Strawberries and Bananas packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (3,691 cases) with the following codes:
|Lot
|Best By
|FED310852
|04/18/2024
|FED310951
|04/19/2024
365 Organic Blackberries packaged in a 10-ounce plastic bag (2,181 cases) with the following codes:
|Lot
|Best By
|FED225911
|09/16/2024
Trader Joe’s
Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag (2,588 cases) with the following codes:
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|FMX303005
|01/30/24
|FMX303204
|02/01/24
|FMX303401
|02/03/24
|FMX303105
|01/31/24
|FMX303301
|02/02/24
Target
Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (3,961 cases) with the following codes:
|Lot
|Best By
|FED305552
|02/24/2025
Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries packaged in a 12-ounce plastic bag (1,515 cases) with the following codes:
|Lot
|Best By
|FED308862
|03/29/2025
Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend packaged in a 48-ounce plastic bag (238 cases) with the following codes:
|Lot
|Best By
|FED308351
|03/24/2025
Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend packaged in a 48-ounce plastic bag (8,178 cases) with the following codes:
|Lot
|Best By
|FED308153
|03/22/2025
|FED308251
|03/23/2025
|FED308951
|03/30/2025
Good & Gather Mango Chunks packaged in a 12-ounce plastic bag (871 cases) with the following codes:
|Lot
|Best By
|FED308661
|03/27/2025
Good & Gather Blueberries packaged in a 48-ounce plastic bag (5,344 cases) with the following codes:
|Lot
|Best By
|FED228651
|10/13/2023
Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend packaged in a 48-ounce plastic bag (6,034 cases) with the following codes:
|Lot
|Best By
|FED228652
|10/13/2023
|FED228751
|10/14/2023
Aldi
Season’s Choice Tropical Blend and Mixed Fruit packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (38,909) with the following codes:
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|FMX234011
|12/06/2024
|FMX235501
|12/21/2024
|FMX236202
|12/28/2024
|FMX234103
|12/07/2024
|FMX236001
|12/26/2024
|FMX236301
|12/29/2024
|FMX234211
|12/08/2024
|FMX236102
|12/27/2024
|FMX301208
|01/12/2025
|FMX303101
|01/31/2025
|FMX303201
|02/01/2025
|FMX301302
|01/13/2025
|FMX301402
|01/14/2025
|FMX303001
|01/30/2025
|FMX230704
|11/03/2024
|FMX230707
|11/03/2024
|FMX231804
|11/14/2024
|FMX227605
|10/03/2024
|FMX227705
|10/04/2024
AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers)
Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened packaged in a 12-ounce plastic bag (1,088 cases) with the following code:
|Lot
|Best By
|FED308861
|03/29/2025
