Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2023 21:07 Hits: 0

Growing up in Beautancus, North Carolina, U.S. Department of Agriculture Equity Commission Member Shorlette Ammons learned first-hand the impact of farming and food systems in rural communities. From a large line of farmworkers, cooks, and storytellers, Ammons leans on her experience and background to uplift the voices of those like her.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2023/06/21/shorlette-ammons-encouraging-young-farmers-embrace-their-roots-through-food