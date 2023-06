Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 22 June 2023 09:07 Hits: 0

British media company William Reed has released its annual list of the world's 50 best restaurants. The top spot went to a restaurant in Lima , Peru, called Central.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/22/1183653557/peru-has-the-no-1-restaurant-in-the-world-according-to-50-best-brand