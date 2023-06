Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2023 17:35 Hits: 8

After suffering severe winter losses beginning in 2007, the honey bee population is making a comeback. Still, losses are high, which means beekeepers have to spend a lot of time and money replacing their bees.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2023/06/20/breeding-bees-and-4-ps