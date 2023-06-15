The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cricket Creek Farm Expands Recall of Cheeses Because of Potential Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination and Inadequate Pasteurization

Cricket Creek Farm of Williamstown, MA is expanding their recall of Sophelise and Tobasi cheeses due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes to include one lot of Berkshire Bloom and one lot of Feta cheese because pasteurization records did not illustrate the heating element reached r

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/cricket-creek-farm-expands-recall-cheeses-because-potential-listeria-monocytogenes-contamination-and-0

