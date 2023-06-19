More MA Cheese recalled due to Listeria

Articles

Cricket Creek Farm of Williamstown, MA is expanding their recall of Sophelise and Tobasi cheeses due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes to include one lot of Berkshire Bloom and one lot of Feta cheese because pasteurization records did not illustrate the heating element reached required temperature.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Sophelise, Tobasi, Feta and Berkshire Bloom cheeses were distributed in Massachusetts and New York through Wild Oats, Williamstown, MA; Provisions Williamstown, Williamstown, MA; Wells Provisions, Charlemont, MA; McEnroe Organic Farm Market, Millerton, NY; New Lebanon Farmers Market; New Lebanon, NY, at restaurants, and at farmers markets.

Sophelise cheese product code: 087055 is a washed, pasteurized milk cheese with a soft rind and pinkish hue; the circular cheese measures 4 inches in diameter and roughly 1 inch tall. It is sold in semi-transparent packaging with a round blue label. Sophelise was distributed between March 29, 2023 and May 26, 2023.

Tobasi cheese with a product label of 315, 341, 048 is a washed raw-milk cheese with an orange rind and creamy interior. When sold retail by Cricket Creek Farm, it is wrapped in clear packaging with a gray and orange label. When sold at retail stores, it is sold in small rectangular cuts. When sold wholesale, the cheese is a square format roughly 8”x8” and 1.25 inches tall. These batches of Tobasi were distributed between March 26, 2023 and May 26, 2023.

Berkshire Bloom cheese with a product label of 076 is a camembert style, bloomy rind cheese. The circular cheese measures 4 inches in diameter and roughly 1.25 inches tall. It’s sold in a white cheese paper with blue label. This batch of cheese was distributed between April 20, 2023 and May 12, 2023.

Feta cheese with a product label of 101097 is pasteurized feta in 8 oz or 16 oz square tubs of brine with an orange label. Cheese is also sold to restaurants in vacuum sealed packaging. This batch of cheese was distributed between April 12 and April 25, 2023.

One hospitalization due to Listeria monocytogenes has been reported to date associated with the Sophelise cheese. Following this customer notification of illness, products purchased by this individual were tested by Biotrax Testing Laboratory and the current batch of Sophelise cheese was determined to be positive for Listeria monocytogenes. These three batches of Tobasi cheese were also determined to be positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

The production records for the Berkshire Bloom and Feta cheeses did not illustrate fully compliant temperatures for the heating element.

Consumers who have purchased Sophelise cheese, with product code 087055, Tobasi cheese 315, 341, 048, or after March 26; Berkshire Bloom cheese between April 20 and May 12; or Feta 101097 between April 12 and 25 should not consume or distribute the product.

