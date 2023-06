Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 18 June 2023 10:00 Hits: 4

Want to plant but afraid of the 'ouch'? Here's advices from a physical therapist for how to get hands-on in the garden, even if you have back pain or other chronic aches.

(Image credit: Leif Parsons)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2023/06/18/1182961315/back-pain-gardening-relief-safe