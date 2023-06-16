An 1890 National Scholar’s Path to a Career with USDA

Articles

Allison Malone grew up in Memphis, Tennessee. When she left her childhood home to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, a historically Black university, her goal was to pursue a career in agricultural engineering. Through perseverance and with financial support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) / 1890 National Scholars Program, Allison became the first student to complete the School of Agricultural Engineering program, receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in Spring of 2022.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2023/06/16/1890-national-scholars-path-career-usda