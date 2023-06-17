Ridgway Colorado Tacos del GNAR linked to Cyclospora Outbreak

Articles

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is currently investigating an outbreak of Cyclospora on the Western Slope. As of June 15, there have been 62 cases reported in Colorado since May 1, 2023. These cases have not resulted in any hospitalizations or deaths. Historically, Colorado has averaged 63 cases per year between 2017 and 2022. CDPHE is the lead agency on this investigation and is working closely with Ouray County Public Health to identify a possible source of the outbreak. CDPHE has communicated information about this outbreak to health care providers throughout the state. Health care providers must report all cases of cyclosporiasis to public health within four days.

At this time, public health officials have identified approximately 45 people who are likely associated with the outbreak who dined at the same restaurant, Tacos del GNAR, in Ridgway. People affected reported dining at Tacos del GNAR since May 1, 2023. Cyclospora outbreaks are typically the result of contaminated product — usually produce — in the supply chain rather than a result of food handling and/or cleaning practices at the restaurant. Tacos del GNAR is partnering with CDPHE in all aspects of the investigation. When informed of the outbreak, Tacos del GNAR disposed of and replaced all produce within the facility with different products.

Anyone who dined at Tacos del GNAR since May 1, 2023, and experienced or is still experiencing symptoms such as watery diarrhea should contact a health care provider as soon as possible to get tested for Cyclospora, which is typically treated with antibiotics. People who ate at the restaurant since May 1, 2023, whether they became ill or not, are asked to complete an online survey to help public health with the investigation into the cause of this outbreak.

Cyclospora is spread by people eating or drinking something — such as food or water — that was contaminated with the parasite. Cyclospora is generally not passed directly from one person to another.

The time between eating or drinking Cyclospora and becoming sick is usually about one week, but can be more than two weeks. Cyclospora infects the small intestine and usually causes watery diarrhea, with frequent, sometimes severe, bowel movements. Other common symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, body aches, headache, fever, and other flu-like symptoms. Some people who are infected with Cyclospora do not have any symptoms.

CDPHE will provide additional updates if new information becomes available over the course of the investigation.

