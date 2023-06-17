Articles

This is an update on the number of cyclosporiasis illnesses acquired in the United States with onset on or after April 1, 2023. Cases continue to be reported.

Arizona

Colorado

Nebraska

Texas

Minnesota

Alabama

Tennessee

Georgia

South Carolina

Virginia

Maryland

New Jersey

Ney York

Connecticut

No specific food items have been identified as the source of most of these illnesses. State and local public health officials are interviewing people with cyclosporiasis to find out what foods they ate before getting sick.

As of June 6, 2023, a total of 97 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in people who had not traveled outside the United States during the 14-days before they got sick have been reported from 14 states and New York City.

Sick people range in age from 16 to 92 years, with a median age of 48, and 71% are female. The median illness onset date is April 27, 2023 (range: April 1 to May 25). Of 96 people with information available, 16 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/multi-state-cyclospora-outbreak-linked-to-unknown-food/