Join Us on June 20th for a Summit on Advancing Food Is Medicine Approaches

Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 13:22 Hits: 3

A version of this piece was featured in Food Tank’s newsletter, usually released weekly on Thursdays. To make sure it lands straight in your inbox and to be among the first to receive it, subscribe now by clicking here.

I am excited to see the progress the public health, scientific, producer, non-profit, and business communities are making around the idea of food is medicine: It can be transformative concept, and Food Tank is proud to join the White House Office of Public Engagement and many amazing partners in making it a reality.

So in just one week—June 20th—please join us via livestream for an extraordinary Food Tank Summit held in Boston, themed “Advancing Food is Medicine Approaches.”

Please register now by CLICKING HERE, and mark your calendars for 12PM–4PM ET on Tuesday, June 20.

We’re honored to hold this event in collaboration with the Biden-Harris Administration’s National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health; the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University; Stop & Shop; and Traditional Medicinals.

We have an incredible lineup for this Summit, with the event featuring remarks from folks (in alphabetical order) including:

U.S. Congressperson Jake Auchincloss; Deborah Becker, WBUR (National Public Radio); Sarah Blackburn, Edible Boston; Shirley Chao, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics; U.S. Congressperson Katherine Clark; Nancy Dalton, Amazon Consumables; Stephen Devries, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health; Kimberly Dong, Tufts University School of Medicine; Christina Economos, Friedman School at Tufts University; Lauren Fiechtner, Mass General Hospital for Children; Devra First, The Boston Globe; Taryn Forrelli, Traditional Medicinals; Dan Glickman, Bipartisan Policy Center; Oran Hesterman, Fair Food Network; Thea James, Boston Medical Center; Diana Johnston, The Rockefeller Foundation; Kim Kessler, New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene; Ashley Longacre, Connell School of Nursing, Boston College; U.S. Senator Ed Markey; U.S. Congressperson Jim McGovern; J. Robin Moon, World Farmers Market Coalition; U.S. Congressperson Seth Moulton; Dariush Mozaffarian, Friedman School at Tufts University; Danielle Nierenberg, Food Tank; Catherine Oakar, The White House; Bisola Ojikutu, Executive Director, Boston Public Health Commission; Concetta Paul, Community Advisory Board for the Food Is Medicine Massachusetts Coalition; U.S. Congressperson Ayanna Pressley; Gordon Reid, Stop & Shop; Ismail Samad, Nubian Markets; Pam Schwartz, Kaiser Permanente; Zoe Simmons, Community Advisory Board for the Food Is Medicine Massachusetts Coalition; Lauren A. Smith, CDC Foundation; Brooks Tingle, John Hancock; U.S. Congressperson Lori Trahan; Ashley Tyrner, Farmbox; U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren; David B. Waters, Community Servings; Rick Whitted, US Hunger; Mike Wysong, National Association of Chain Drug Stores and CARE Pharmacies; Fang Fang Zhang, Friedman School at Tufts University; and more to be announced!

Panel discussions will highlight opportunities to expand nutrition education for future healthcare professionals, how the nonprofit and private sectors can advance food is medicine interventions, current gaps in nutrition and food security research, what lies ahead as the Biden-Harris administration continues to implement the National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, and more.

Extraordinary programs like this are made possible thanks to the generosity of Food Tank members. As a thank-you, all our members always get a first look at all event agendas and always receive complimentary tickets to attend in-person as our guests—even when an event is sold out.

If you aren’t already a Food Tank member, you can find a membership level that works for you and join here: FoodTank.com/Join

Don’t forget to register to join us virtually for this momentous event on food is medicine next week, on June 20th. Here’s that link one more time: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/advancing-food-is-medicine-approaches-tickets-640257917667.

And please stay tuned! I’ll share more details soon about our next event in collaboration with the White House and Farmers Fridge—that’ll be on August 2nd in Chicago, Illinois.

P.S. One more quick favor: As a Food Tanker, please consider sharing this event on LinkedIn and other networks. HERE’s a link to the social media graphics kit for the event—feel free to use whatever you need

Articles like the one you just read are made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.

Photo Courtesy of Brooke Lark, Unsplash

The post Join Us on June 20th for a Summit on Advancing Food Is Medicine Approaches appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2023/06/join-us-on-for-a-summit-on-advancing-food-is-medicine-approaches/