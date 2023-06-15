Nine in Washington, Oregon and California with Hepatitis A linked to Strawberries

Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 02:02 Hits: 7

As of June 12, 2023, a total of 9 outbreak-associated cases of hepatitis A have been reported from 3 states – Washington, Oregon and California.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from November 24, 2022, to April 12, 2023. Ill people range in age from 38 to 64 years, with a median age of 56 years. Thirty-three percent of ill people are female. Of 9 people with available information, 3 (33%) have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Epidemiologic and traceback evidence indicate that frozen organic strawberries, imported fresh from certain farms located in Baja California, Mexico in 2022, are the likely source of this outbreak. The hepatitis A virus strain causing illnesses in this outbreak is genetically identical to the strain that caused a foodborne hepatitis A outbreak in 2022, which was linked to fresh organic strawberries imported from Baja California, Mexico, and sold at various retailers.

In interviews, ill people answered questions about the foods they ate and other exposures in the 2 to 7 weeks before they became ill. Of people who were interviewed, 9/9 (100%) reported eating frozen organic strawberries. This proportion was significantly higher than results from a survey of healthy people in which 24% reported eating frozen berries in the week before they were interviewed.

In response to this investigation, California Splendor, Inc. of San Diego, California voluntarily recalled certain lots of 4-lb. bags of Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Whole Strawberries that were sold at Costco stores in Los Angeles, California; Hawaii; and two San Diego, California business centers. The lots subject to this recall include: 140962-08, 142222-23, 142792-54, 142862-57, 142912-59, 142162-20, 142202-21, 142782-53, 142852-56, 142902-58, 142212-22, 142232-24, 142842-55.

In response to this investigation, Scenic Fruit Company of Gresham, Oregon voluntarily recalled frozen organic strawberries, sold to Costco, Trader Joe’s, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, and PCC Community Markets in certain states. Products subject to this recall include:

Brand Name Product Name Net Wt. UPC Best By Date, Best If Use Date, Best Before Date Distributed in States Simply Nature Organic Strawberries 24 oz. 4099100256222 6/14/2024 Arizona,

Arkansas,

California,

Illinois,

Iowa,

Michigan,

Minnesota,

Missouri,

North Dakota,

Ohio,

South Dakota,

Wisconsin Vital Choice Organic Strawberries 16 oz. 834297005024 5/20/2024 Washington Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries 4 lbs. 96619140404 10/8/2024 Alaska,

Idaho,

Montana,

Oregon,

Utah,

Washington Made With Organic Strawberries 10 oz. 814343021390 11/20/2024 Illinois,

Maryland PCC Community Markets Organic Strawberries 32 oz. 22827109469 29/10/2024 Washington Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend Pineapple, Bananas, Strawberries & Mango 16 oz. 00511919 04/25/24,

05/12/24,

05/23/24,

05/30/24,

06/07/24 Nationwide

On March 17, 2023, a retailer, Meijer, also issued press to voluntarily recall Made-With brand frozen organic strawberries from certain market store locations.

In response to this investigation, on June 7, 2023, Wawona Frozen Foods of Clovis, California, initiated a voluntary recallof year-old packages of Wawona brand Organic DayBreak Blend 4-lb. bags that were distributed to Costco Wholesale stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington from April 15, 2022, to June 26, 2022, with “Use By” dates of 9/23/2023, 9/29/2023, 9/30/2023, and 10/18/2023:

Best If Used By 09/23/2023 Best If Used By 09/29/2023 Best If Used By 09/30/2023 Best If Used By 10/18/2023 Affected Lot Codes: Affected Lot Codes: Affected Lot Codes: Affected Lot Codes: 20082D04 20088D04 20089D09 20108D04 20082D05 20088D05 20089D10 20108D05 20082D06 20088D06 20089D11 20108D06 20082D07 20088D07 20089D12 20108D07 20082D08 20088D08 20108D08 20088D09 20088D10 20088D11 20088D12

FDA’s investigation is ongoing; additional products might be included in the future.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/nine-in-washington-oregon-and-california-with-hepatitis-a-linked-to-strawberries/