Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 13 June 2023 13:54 Hits: 1

Scientists from the USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS) are working shoulder-to-shoulder with food producers to help them feed the world’s growing population. One of their most effective tools is integrating ecological, economic and social principles to help farming systems move toward greater resilience.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2023/06/13/researchers-find-hidden-gems-meat-production