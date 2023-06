Articles

Supplement Manufacturing Partner Inc. is recalling Havasu Nutrition’s Beet Root Powder + because it contains an undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. The produc

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/supplement-manufacturing-partner-inc-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-milk-havasu-nutrition-beet-root