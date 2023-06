Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 18:43 Hits: 1

Gelato Boy of Boulder, Colorado is recalling 728 cases / 5,824 units of Chocolate Chunk Gelato because it may contain undeclared MILK. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to MILK run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/gelato-boy-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-milk-chocolate-chunk-gelato