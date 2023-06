Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 08 June 2023 04:00 Hits: 3

(Clovis, California) Wawona Frozen Foods is voluntarily recalling year-old packages of its Organic DayBreak Blend distributed to Costco Wholesale stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington from April 15, 2022 to June 26, 2022 because the DayBreak Blend includes organic frozen straw

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/wawona-frozen-foods-voluntarily-recalls-organic-daybreak-blend-processed-and-sold-2022-due-possible