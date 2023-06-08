USDA Meat, Poultry and Egg Quality Grades Can Help Guide Your Summer Menu Choices

Articles

Published on Thursday, 08 June 2023

As the warm weather approaches, so do days spent outside firing up the grill with friends and family. The month of May kicked off grilling season and whether you are shopping in the grocery store, or doing an online pickup order, there is one easy way to be assured that you’re getting what you paid for: the USDA grade shield. The USDA shield is a symbol of quality and assures consumers that the products they buy have met rigorous quality standards applied by highly skilled USDA graders.

