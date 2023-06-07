The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Codex Alimentarius: Keeping Us Safe and Expanding Market Access

The Codex Alimentarius, or just Codex for short, is an international set of food standards that protect public health by ensuring food safety and promoting fair trade practices. It is produced by an international commission that formulates voluntary international standards, codes of practice, and guidelines that make up the Codex Alimentarius. As we observe World Food Safety Day and the 60th anniversary of the Codex Commission’s founding, we celebrate food standards for defining the path to safe food for everyone, everywhere.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2023/06/07/codex-alimentarius-keeping-us-safe-and-expanding-market-access

