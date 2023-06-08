Gold Medal Flour Salmonella Outbreak is over

Articles

CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigated a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Infantis infections.

Epidemiologic, laboratory, and traceback data showed that Gold Medal brand flour contaminated with Salmonella made people sick.

As of June 7, 2023, 14 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Infantis were reported from 13 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from December 6, 2022, to May 2, 2023 .

Public health officials collected many different types of information from sick people, including their age, race, ethnicity, other demographics, and the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. This information provided clues to help investigators identify the source of the outbreak.

Sick people ranged in age from 12 to 81 years, with a median age of 64, and 93% were female. Of 11 people with race or ethnicity information available, 10 were White, 1 was Asian, and no one reported Hispanic ethnicity. Of 13 people with information available, 3 were hospitalized. No deaths were reported.

The true number of sick people in this outbreak was likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not have been limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.

State and local public health officials interviewed people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Of the 8 people interviewed, 7 (88%) reported eating raw dough or batter. Of 6 sick people with brand information, all 6 (100%) reported buying Gold Medal brand flour. No other brands of flour were reported by ill people.

FDA conducted a traceback investigation and identified a single production facility for the flour consumed by sick people. FDA initiated an inspection at the General Mills Kansas City, Missouri, facility and collected samples from flour. The outbreak strain was identified in one of the samples.

Whole genome sequencing analysis of bacteria from 14 people’s samples and 1 flour sample did not predict resistance to any antibiotics. Standard antibiotic susceptibility testing of one person’s sample by CDC’s National Antimicrobial Resistance Monitoring System (NARMS) laboratory also showed no resistance.

On April 28, 2023, General Mills voluntarily recalled 2-pound, 5-pound, and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal Bleached and Unbleached All-Purpose Flour with “Better if Used By” dates of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024. Two Product UPCs of Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour in 5- and 10-pounds bags were affected, and two Product UPCs of Gold Medal Bleached All-Purpose Flour in 2- and 5-pound bags were affected. Although this outbreak investigation has ended, CDC advises you to throw away or return any bags of recalled flour and to wash any containers used to store recalled flour with warm water and soap.

