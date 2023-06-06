FDA weighs in on Papa Murphy’s Salmonella Cookie Dough Outbreak

Articles

Total Illnesses: 18

Hospitalizations: 2

Deaths: 0

Last Illness Onset: May 2, 2023

States with Cases: CA, ID, MO, OR, WA, UT

Product Distribution: Nationwide

The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating an outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections linked to Chocolate Chip Cookie and S’mores Bars dough sold at Papa Murphy’s franchises.

Based on epidemiological data collected by CDC, 12 of 14 cases report eating food from Papa Murphy’s and nine people reported eating raw Chocolate Chip Cookie or S’mores Bars dough.

At this time, Papa Murphy’s notified franchise owners nationwide and has stopped selling and destroyed all Chocolate Chip Cookie dough and S’mores Bars dough at all stores.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the source of contamination and whether additional products are linked to illnesses. FDA will update this advisory should additional consumer safety information become available.

