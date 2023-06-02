June is National Dairy Month - Here’s what USDA is Doing to Support the Dairy Industry

Articles

The last few years have seen the U.S. dairy industry weather some storms, including an unprecedented global pandemic and the related supply chain disruptions, which forced producers to dump millions of gallons of milk that no longer had a market. Through it all, USDA continues to support the industry. For this year’s National Dairy Month, we’d like to highlight two major ongoing USDA programs that focus on the dairy industry.

