Connecting Local Producers to Montana Schools

Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 14:18 Hits: 3

Bringing together local producers and schools was the objective of the “Bringing the Farm to School” producer training in Hardin, Montana. The training sought to build relationships between schools and producers to increase the availability of local foods served to children. USDA Farm to School Specialists Andrea Alma and Alli Bell were on hand to demonstrate the many ways USDA’s Farm to School Program is connecting with schools and communities.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2023/05/31/connecting-local-producers-montana-schools