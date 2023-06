Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 01 June 2023 13:40 Hits: 2

Today, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack kicked off National Homeownership Month. As part of this nationwide celebration, USDA is highlighting programs that help people in rural and Tribal areas buy, build and repair affordable homes and to pay their rent in America’s smallest towns and communities.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2023/06/01/usda-celebrates-national-homeownership-month