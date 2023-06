Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 19:48 Hits: 3

Tillamook County Creamery Association is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of family-size 1.5qt cartons of Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl ice cream mistakenly packaged in a Tillamook Chocolate Peanut Butter ice cream carton, lot TL-41-80, BB041324, due to undeclared wheat and soy. The Waffle Con

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/tillamook-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-wheat-and-soy-tillamook-waffle-cone-swirl-ice-cream