Rudolph Foods is recalling 39 cases of Rudolph’s OnYums “Onion Flavored Rings” in 3 oz. packages, because they may contain undeclared wheat and other sensitive ingredients, including monosodium glutamate and artificial colors yellow 6, yellow 6 lake, blue 2 lake, blue 1 lake, and red 40 lake. People

