USDA Grant Helps University of Hawaii Train Farmers in their Native Languages

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is proud to support successful partnerships that pave the way for meaningful outreach and access to services for underserved communities. In Hawaii, USDA is helping multiple partners come together to provide language-appropriate outreach to Thai, Lao, Ilocano, Chinese, and other immigrant farmers. Funding is made through USDA’s Outreach and Assistance for Socially Disadvantaged Farmers and Ranchers and Veteran Farmers and Ranchers Program, also known as the 2501 Program.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2023/05/30/usda-grant-helps-university-hawaii-train-farmers-their-native-languages

