Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 26 May 2023 03:06 Hits: 2

According to press reports, more cases of Salmonella have been linked to Boston area Los Amigos Taquería locations.

Laboratory testing has confirmed 45 cases of the bacterial infection in customers of the Brighton restaurant, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said Thursday. That’s up from 33 cases earlier in the week.

Of the 45 confirmed cases, 29 are in Boston residents, the officials said, and there are more reports of undiagnosed illnesses associated with those locations of the popular restaurants.

The restaurants were closed last week after the outbreak of Salmonella was detected.

Salmonella: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $850 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources:

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/salmonella-cases-spike-in-boston-los-amigos-taqueria-outbreak/