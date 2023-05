Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 26 May 2023

In an attempt to set a new world record, Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey has cooked for 100 hours nonstop.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/26/1178496336/chef-hilda-bassey-cooks-for-100-hours-straight-in-world-record-attempt