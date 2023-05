Articles

T.W. Garner Food Company is voluntarily recalling 50,688 bottles of 12 oz. Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce with best used by 120623T 065239 UPC 0 75500 10011 6 because some of the bottles may contain Texas Pete® Extra Mild Wing Sauce which contains soy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivit

