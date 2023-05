Articles

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream of Brooklyn, NY is voluntarily recalling 4,096 frozen 14 oz pints of its French Ice Cream product "Brown Sugar Chunk” because it contains an undeclared allergen, walnuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to walnuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening al

