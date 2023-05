Articles

Meijer, in conjunction with its supplier, Lamontagne Chocolate Corp., is announcing a recall of Frederik’s Dark Chocolate Almonds and Meijer Express Go Cup Dark Chocolate Almonds because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a seri

