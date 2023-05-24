At least 33 with Salmonella linked to Boston’s Los Amigos Taqueria

Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 00:52 Hits: 1

According to the state Department of Health, there are currently 33 confirmed cases of salmonella in people who ate at Los Amigos Taquería in Brighton – 25 of them are Boston residents.

Boston Health inspectors have called for the closure of a Brighton Los Amigos Taqueria and suspended the restaurant’s permit to operate after Salmonella illnesses were reported. Los Amigos Taqueria at 366 Washington St. in Brighton was ordered closed on Thursday.

The Boston Public Health Commission confirmed that there is an investigation into “an emerging Salmonella outbreak.”

Public Health inspectors collected samples of food from the restaurant and instructed the owners to not handle any food without approval from city health officials. A city database, showed six failures and “multiple reports of a foodborne illness from items consumed at this location.”

Inspectors at the Brighton location pointed to several violations which included, “visible soils and mold-substance” seen in walk-in units; shelving units with visible rust and soils: and a lack of proper sanitizers at work and prep stations.

Following an inspection at the Los Amigos restaurant at 1741 Centre St. in West Roxbury, this location was also ordered to close. The violations listed rodent droppings, foods kept outside of proper temperatures and staff members not following proper glove or hand washing procedures. The inspectors reported that, “only one employee properly washed hands between tasks, ” and a spatula was found stored in stagnant water.

“Multiple rodent droppings on pineapple cans, bag of pinto beans, beverage single use holders, on storage tables and the floor,” the report stated.

What is Salmonella

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Marler Clark, Inc., P.S., The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $850 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.

Marler Clark has represented countless Salmonella victims and is the only firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on plaintiff foodborne illness litigation.

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation. You can fill out the contact form or call toll-free at 800-884-9840.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/at-least-33-with-salmonella-linked-to-bostons-los-amigos-taqueria/