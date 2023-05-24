Washington Department of Health reports 6 with Salmonella linked to Papa Murphy’s Cooking Dough

Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 02:12 Hits: 1

Overview

Washington State Department of Health is working with local and federal public health partners to investigate cases of Salmonella likely linked to consuming raw chocolate chip cookie dough and raw s’mores bars dough from Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza from multiple locations in Washington state. The company has discontinued selling the raw cookie dough products at this time.

Advice to Consumers

Immediately throw away and do not eat any Papa Murphy’s raw chocolate chip cookie dough and s’mores bars dough. Throw away this product if you still have it in your fridge or freezer.

Eating raw cookie dough or batter made with flour and eggs can make you sick. Always bake raw cookie dough before eating.

Be sure to thoroughly wash and sanitize utensils and surfaces that may have touched the cookie dough products.

Those who have eaten the raw cookie dough products and feel ill should consult their health care provider immediately.

Washington State Case Information

Washington currently has six cases (15-54 years old) from six counties: Clark (1), King (1), Lincoln (1), Pierce (1), Spokane (1), Whatcom (1). One person has been hospitalized. The investigation is ongoing, however, four of six people so far report eating raw take and bake cookie dough products from Papa Murphy’s. This raw cookie dough is meant to be cooked before eating.

To date, it is unknown yet which ingredient within the cookie dough is the source of the contamination.

About Salmonella

Salmonellosis is a common bacterial infection caused by any of more than 2,000 strains of Salmonella. These bacteria infect the intestinal tract and occasionally the blood of both humans and animals. Annually, there are 700 to 1000 cases reported in Washington.

Symptoms of Salmonella

Symptoms typically appear one to three days after exposure and can include:

Diarrhea that can be bloody

Fever

Chills

Abdominal discomfort

Occasional vomiting

Symptoms can last four to seven days and usually resolve on their own with fluids and rest. Children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

Prevention

Do not consume raw cookie dough products.

Avoid eating high-risk foods, including raw or undercooked eggs, raw or undercooked ground beef or poultry, and unpasteurized or raw milk.

Wash your hands after contact with animals, their food, or their living environment.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/washington-department-of-health-reports-6-with-salmonella-linked-to-papa-murphys-cooking-dough/