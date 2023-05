Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 20:19 Hits: 2

DIBE LLC. of MIAMI, FL, is recalling its 6 ounces packages of "TETAS MIREYA SABOR NUTELLA, TODDY, FERRERO, GALLETA MARIA & GALLETA OREO " food popsicles because they may contain undeclared allergens:

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/dibe-llc-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-soy-walnuts-and-wheat-tetas-mireya-sabor-nutella-toddy