Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 10:54 Hits: 3

That's what Drury Beer Hall calls its wagyu burger that comes complete with caviar, fresh black truffle and lobster meat — all wrapped in gold leaf and served with a pour of cognac. It costs $700.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/22/1177457415/restaurant-in-philadelphia-wants-you-to-return-to-the-gold-standard-of-hamburger