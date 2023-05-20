Los Amigos Taqueria in Brighton linked to Salmonella Outbreak

Articles

According to press reports, Boston health inspectors ordered the closure of a Brighton restaurant and suspended the restaurant’s permit to operate after foodborne illnesses were reported and an inspection identified multiple problems this week. Los Amigos Taqueria at 366 Washington St. in Brighton was ordered to close on Thursday.

The Boston Public Health Commission confirmed that it is investigating “an emerging salmonella outbreak” linked to the restaurant.

According to a city database, one of six identified failures included “multiple reports of a foodborne illness from items consumed at this location.”

Inspectors took samples of the food from the restaurant and instructed the business not to handle any food without approval from city health officials, the database shows.

Additional issues identified by the inspection at the Brighton location included “visible soils and mold-like substance” found in a walk-in unit; shelving units with visible rust and soils; and a lack of proper sanitizers at work and prep stations. The restaurant at 1741 Centre St. in West Roxbury had its permit to operate suspended after inspectors found issues including rodent droppings, foods kept outside of proper temperatures and staff members not following proper glove or hand washing procedures.

