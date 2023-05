Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 19 May 2023 08:02 Hits: 5

The NIH will track the diets and lifestyles of 10,000 people to see how genetics, biology and the microbiome impact people's health. The study will use AI to tailor individual diet advice.

(Image credit: Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2023/05/19/1176905832/our-bodies-respond-differently-to-food-a-new-study-aims-to-find-out-how