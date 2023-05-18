The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

USDA Celebrates Renee McDonald, a Georgia Woman-Owned Agriculture Entrepreneur during National Small Business Month

Category: Food Hits: 3

Renee McDonald, a first-generation sheep producer in Lee County Georgia, spends many nights monitoring newborn ewes. In the last lambing season at Sheepy Acres Farm, eight out of ten of her pregnant ewes gave birth to twins. The lambing season holds many memories, but it also presents challenges, including twin births that require double the attention.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2023/05/18/usda-celebrates-renee-mcdonald-georgia-woman-owned-agriculture-entrepreneur

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version