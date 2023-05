Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 18 May 2023 18:58 Hits: 2

Hu Products announced today a voluntary recall in the United States of a single production lot of Vanilla Crunch Dark Chocolate Bar product (2.1 oz bar) because some packages may potentially contain undeclared hazelnut, cashew, and/or almond that were inadvertently added to the product during manufa

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/hu-products-issues-voluntary-allergy-alert-undeclared-tree-nuts-hazelnut-cashew-andor-almond-vanilla