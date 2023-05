Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 17 May 2023

An agreement allowing Ukrainian grain to ship through the Black Sea has been extended for two months just a day before its expiration — overcoming Russia's threats to pull out of the deal.

(Image credit: Andrew Kravchenko/AP)

